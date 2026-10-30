Kajal Aggarwal, Ramya Pandian, Vandana Srikanth celebrate Karwa Chauth

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Popular actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Ramya Pandian and Vandana Srikanth, the wife of Tamil and Telugu actor Srikanth, were among those who celebrated Karwa Chauth, a festival in which married women fast for their husbands’ well-being, pray to the moon, and break their fast after seeing the moon and their husbands through a sieve.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has been a top star of both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, took to her Instagram page to share her wishes to her husband Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of the festival and their anniversary.

She wrote, "The best part of growing through life is having your favourite person to grow with. Through all the highs, the lows, the madness, the milestones and the everyday magic, I’m grateful it’s you."

She went on to add, "Happy Karwa Chauth and happiest anniversary to us, my love. Here’s to forever with you."

Interestingly, actress Ramya Pandian, who is a south Indian and is best known for her impressive performance in the National Award winning film Joker, too observed the fast for her husband and celebrated the festival.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts about the festival, Ramya Pandian wrote, "Karwa Chauth – a North Indian festival where married women fast for their husbands’ well-being, pray to the moon, and break their fast after seeing the moon and their husbands through a sieve. Felt so happy and special fasting for my husband. There’s something beautiful about celebrating love through rituals and traditions."

Ramya Pandian also posted a video clip of her looking at the moon through a seive and then look at her husband through it.

Vandana Srikanth, the wife of Tamil and Telugu actor Srikanth, too observed the fast and celebrated Karwa Chauth.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of her celebrating the festival, Vandana Srikanth wrote, "Celebrating the beautiful bond of love, trust, and togetherness this Karwa Chauth! Wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth! #HappyKarwaChauth #KarwaChauth2026 #FestiveVibes #LoveForever #saathjanam."

--IANS

mkr/