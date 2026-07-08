Kajal Aggarwal: Every individual effort will eventually lead to cumulative healthy nation

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘The India Story’, has said that the road to the health of the nation goes through the individual efforts of the people of India.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and shared that it’s imperative for every single person in the country to take responsibility, and strive to make things better at their level.

In addition to food safety, there are multiple systems that are collapsing right now. In such a scenario, does she think all hope is lost or Indians are resilient and we will come out stronger?

She told IANS, “We are definitely very resilient. Yes, there are issues that we are tackling on a daily basis. But then, whatever we can do in our capacity, we need to first start with that. Like pointing fingers at other people, it's very easy to push the blame or to point fingers at somebody else”.

She further mentioned, “But what are you doing in your own house? Are you saving water? Or are you happily having shower baths for hours at a stretch? Are you actually taking care of electricity? Are you actually ensuring that hygiene of your homes is maintained? What are you doing for your health and wellness? So, it's each person's individual effort that eventually will lead to a cumulative healthy nation. And I feel, it's not too late to start. We can start now, but we have to start”.

Meanwhile, ‘The India Story’ also stars Shreyas Talpade in the lead role. The film explores the issue of pesticide misuse, food adulteration, and their impact on public health.

Kajal Aggarwal plays Advocate Archana, a lawyer who joins forces with an ordinary citizen seeking justice against powerful corporate interests accused of endangering lives. Through its courtroom drama and investigative narrative, the film aims to spark discussion about food safety, corporate accountability, and environmental concerns.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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