Kailash Kher shares how he is ‘not just celebrating his birthday but truly living it’ in Paris

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher shared a glimpse of how he celebrated his birthday in the beautiful city of Paris.

The singer expressed that he is not just marked the occasion but truly lived the moment. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared an image of himself laughing while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. He used an effect that showed him appearing to jump in front of the Eiffel Tower.

For the caption, Kailash wrote, “Not just celebrating my birthday—living it.”

A few days ago, the ‘Bam Lahiri’ singer shared a video of himself enjoying the Mumbai monsoon during a relaxing car drive. He captioned the clip, “Nothing’s more relaxing than a Mumbai Monsoon Drive (sic).”

Meanwhile, last month, Kailash Kher visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain as part of his spiritual journey. During his visit, the singer-composer attended the early morning Bhasma Aarti and described the religious experience as a transformative moment in his life.

He told IANS, “Whenever we come in the presence of Jai Shri Mahakaal, it feels like achieving life’s biggest achievement. It is like attaining a very big goal in life. And to give direction to those who are directionless, God calls them at is feet again and again.”

“This is a symbol of his grace. I bow to this land of India, this Sanatan culture; I bow to the people of this land, I bow to this land, for my Lord, this is the culture of our India. It is such a fortunate thing to be born on this land.”

Prior to this, Kailash Kher had visited the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand as part of his spiritual journey.

--IANS

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