Kabir Khan & Mini Mathur's daughter graduates after 2 years of hard work: Time to shine & fly

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The daughter of Bollywood couple Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan, Sairah, is now a graduate with a diploma in IB, which she has received after 2 years of rigorous hard work.

The proud mother took to her official Instagram handle and published a video compilation from the graduation ceremony, which was attended by Mini, Kabir, and their son, Viviaan.

The 'Mind the Malhotras' actress also penned a heartfelt note for her daughter, who has grown up to be an empathetic and lovely girl, always putting her relationships first.

Mini hoped that her little girl would end up finding her own milestones and achievements in life.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Another milestone. Schools out. My second born @sairahkabir got her IB diploma today after 2 years of really hard, committed work. I couldn’t be prouder of this spunky, quirky, empathetic lovely girl who puts relationships over wins, empathy over righteousness. I know she tries to fit into my version of success but I hope she hope she finds her milestone of achievements. I’m officially done with being an alpha mom.. it’s time for my beta game. And time for her to shine & fly (sic)."

Expressing her gratitude to the teachers, who guided her daughter in her journey, she added, "Heartfelt gratitude to the teachers at Oberoi International who believed in her, navigated her and let her find her feet with patience. Teachers are an under appreciated breed but they birth generations of the new world. Baba & I love you for a 1000 years sairooo (red heart emoji)."

In the meantime, Mini went on her first solo trip to Phuket at the age of 49.

She documented her journey through a series of videos and photos in a video montage on her social media handle.

Mini also provided a curated list of eateries and must-try dishes from the places she visited during her solo getaway.

--IANS

pm/