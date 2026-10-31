‘Kaabil’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’ director Sanjay Gupta passes away at 59

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as ‘Kaante’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Shootout at Wadala’, has passed away at the age of 59.

As per sources close to IANS, the filmmaker passed away on October 30 after slipping in the bathroom at night and injuring his head.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed Sanjay Gupta’s death and wrote on Instagram: “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home.”

“Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon.”

Sanjay Gupta stepped into the world of cinema in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire starring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt.

He then went on to direct, produce and write movies such as Ram Shastra, Khauff and Jung. While filming Kaante in Los Angeles in 2001, the events of the 9/11 attack forced filming to relocate planned scenes from several areas that were then considered sensitive.

Over a career spanning decades, Gupta collaborated with actor Sanjay Dutt in numerous films such as Kaante, Musafir, Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala among others. Zinda was an unofficial remake of the South Korean film Oldboy.

He also produced the films Shootout at Lokhandwala and Dus Kahaniyaan, and directed and co-produced Shootout at Wadala, the prequel to Shootout at Lokhandwala.

His last work includes The Miranda Brothers, which was released in 2025. Sanjay Gupta directed and produced the film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri.

The film followed an orphan rescued from trash becomes devoted to his elder brother, both growing to be star footballers, till the suspicious death of their mother threatens to tear them apart.

He is survived by his wife Anu Lekhi.

--IANS

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