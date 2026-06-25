Jyotika on ‘Balan the Boy’: Tovino Thomas sheds every bit of his stardom to give one of his best works

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Jyotika has heaped praise on “Balan the Boy”, labelling it as a “sharp and intelligent piece of filmmaking” and a “masterpiece” that beautifully blends empathy, mystery, innocence and criminal instinct. She went on to laud actor Tovino Thomas for delivering one of his finest performances in the film.

Jyotika posed with the poster of the film and wrote: “Balan the boy - a supremely crafted film by Chidambaram and an intriguing and constantly surprising screenplay by Jeethu Madhavan, which blends empathy, mystery, innocence, and criminal instinct so smoothly, making it a masterpiece to watch. Such delightful performances by Farzana, who is a revelation on screen, showcase a strong embodiment of womanhood.”

She then spoke about child actors Adisheshan and Sinan, whose “innocence and depth in the eyes pierce straight into the viewers heart, a must mention is the feisty Dolly June as the old lady. What a freshly crafted character and bold performance.”

Heaping praise on Tovino Thomas, the actress wrote: “Tovino Thomas sheds every bit of his stardom to give one of his best works. The music by Sushin Shyam keeps us edge of our seats in the first half and touches just the right emotional Chords in the second . Camera work by shyju khalid has poetic close ups and painted frames. It’s an absolute visual treat.”

She urged everyone to not miss the tale of motherhood and innocence.

“Don’t miss this tale of motherhood and innocence which is forced to be lost in this big bad world in theatres ! Such a sharp , and intelligent piece of filmmaking . Yet another gem from the Malayalam film industry which triumphs ! Truly honoured to meet the team today,” she concluded.

“Balan: The Boy” is a Malayalam psychological drama thriller film directed by Chidambaram. The film stars Adhisheshan K. R., Farzana Palathingal, Muhammad Zinaan, alongside Jean Paul Lal, Girish A. D. and Tovino Thomas.

The film follows a young boy and his mother, who are forced to confront the secrets of their past while searching for truth and redemption.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Balan: The Boy was screened at the Marché du Film section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival was released on 14 May 2026.

--IANS

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