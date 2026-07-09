Jyoti Mukerji on working alongside Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna in ‘Ikka’: Learned so much

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Jyoti Mukerji, who will be seen in Ikka with Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, has spoken about working with the superstars and said that she has learned so much from watching the two perform.

Speaking about being a part of Ikka, Jyoti said in a statement: “Every actor waits for a role that challenges them emotionally and Ikka has been that project for me. My character has many layers and portraying her has been an incredibly fulfilling experience.”

“Working alongside Sunny Deol sir and Akshaye Khanna has been a privilege and I’ve learned so much from watching them perform. I’m grateful to the entire team for trusting me with such an important role and I sincerely hope the audience connects with my character and embraces the film with the same love that we have poured into making it.”

In Ikka, Jyoti essays a pivotal character whose journey plays a significant role in shaping the film’s narrative.

The film, which also stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza, unfolds as a high-stakes legal battle. At the centre is a celebrated lawyer, played by Sunny, forced to defend a man from his past, essayed by Akshaye, whose return reopens old wounds and compels him to take on a case that challenges everything he believes in.

Produced by Alchemy Films and directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, IKKA marks Sunny Deol’s streaming debut. Ikka premieres on July 10, only on Netflix.

Jyoti made her film debut with the Junaid Khan-starrer Maharaj, which was released globally on Netflix in 2024.

Maharaj is a historical drama film directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. It stars Junaid Khan in his lead film debut with Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari. The film is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 and Saurabh Shah's novel about the case.

Her television journey includes Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Durga Aur Charu, Dear Ishq, Bhagya Lakshmi, Aaina, Suhagan Chudail, Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha, Ami Dakini and Jhanak. She was also seen in Mardaani 3, alongside Rani Mukerji.

--IANS

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