Justin Bieber joins BTS, Shakira and Madonna for the FIFA WC 2026 final halftime show

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Popstar Justin Bieber has joined as co-headliner of the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show along with names such as Shakira, Madonna and the Korean phenomenon BTS.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” said Bieber.

The Final Halftime Show will be taking place on July 19 (July 20 as per IST) at New York New Jersey Stadium, reports fifa.com.

Burna Boy, whose global smash hit 'Dai Dai' with Shakira continues to dominate the charts worldwide, will also appear during the 11-minute broadcast, alongside Gustavo Dudamel, the internationally acclaimed Venezuelan conductor and Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, and the Webby Award-winning PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don't take lightly. I'm honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world,” added Burna Boy.

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS 22 Chorus ft. Coldplay will also join and play a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide. As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”

Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, who have brought joyful learning to children around the world for generations, will be part of the show. Their inclusion reinforces the purpose of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show, to help ensure children around the world have access to quality education.

--IANS

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