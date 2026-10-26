Juhi Chawla sends 'lots of love' & a big hug to Raveena Tandon as she turns 54

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla sent 'lots of love' & a big hug to Raveena Tandon as she turned 54 on Monday.

Juhi took to her X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline and wrote, "Few people can make every moment fun, and Raveena @TandonRaveena, you do that effortlessly!! I hope today brings you all the laughter, love and happiness you bring to everyone around you. Stay lovely, lively, and wonderfully you. (sic)"

"Lots of love and a big hug..!!! Happpyyyy Biirthhdaaayy ..!!", she added.

Raveena's daughter, actress Rasha Thadani, also penned a sweet birthday wish for her mother on her special day.

She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a string of cute pictures of the mother and daughter duo, along with glimpses from the advertisement they did together.

"Happy birthday to my actual bestfriend. Love u mamaaaa (Red heart and Princess emoticons)," wrote Rasha.

Bhagyashree also uploaded a photograph with Raveena on her Instagram Stories. Both the ladies were seen smiling for the camera in the image.

Praising Raveena, Bhagyashree shared, “Happy birthday Ravs! May you remain as ravishing @officialraveenatandon forever.”

Many others shared birthday wishes for the 'Mohra' actress on social media.

Raveena was one of the most bankable actresses back in the 90s with several hits such as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)', 'Dulhe Raja (1998)', 'Anari No.1 (1999)', 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa (1997)' and 'Shool (1999)'.

Meanwhile, during her appearance on the “India's Best Dancer” Season 5, Raveena spoke about the demanding work schedules in the 1990s.

Raveena said that she and Karisma were among the actresses who would often work for what felt like more than 24 hours a day.

She said, "90s mein I think do hi heroines thi jo literally 24 ghante mein 36 ghante kaam karte the. Ek Lolo ji hain aur ek main hoon. Aur 6 different productions ke 6 sets pe alag alag ek din mein hum shooting karte the. Do ghante idhar, dedh ghante udhar, teen ghante idhar toh chaar ghante udhar. Hume pata bhi nahi ki hum kaunse character mein hain."

--IANS

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