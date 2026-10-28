October 28, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Kochi Police Commissioner removed amid controversy over mishandling Cheranalloor car crash case

Kochi Police Commissioner removed amid controversy over mishandling Cheranalloor car crash case

Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Kerala government on Wednesday removed Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh following the controversy over the handling of a fatal road accident involving the 17-year-old son of an Additional District Judge.

R. Nishanthini will replace Mahesh as Kochi City Police Commissioner.

The action comes amid mounting criticism over alleged police lapses in the case and demands for accountability.

The Assembly is in session, adding to the political significance of the controversy.

On Tuesday evening, the government suspended four police personnel attached to the Cheranalloor police station for alleged lapses in handling the case.

They include Circle Inspector K.S. Shyam Kumar, Station House Officer V.S. Viswajith, Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector K.T. Manoj and Senior Civil Police Officer Arun Joshi.

The suspensions followed a preliminary inquiry by ADGP P. Vijayan, who visited the accident spot, examined police records and met the victim's family.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had assured the Assembly that action would be taken against officials found responsible.

The case concerns the death of Jayabalakrishnan, 55, who was riding a scooter when a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by a teenager hit him on Container Road at Cheranalloor early on Sunday.

The victim ran a roadside eatery.

The handling of the case triggered protests after the teenager was initially booked under provisions relating to rash driving and causing death by negligence, and later released on station bail.

The case was subsequently strengthened, and the boy's father, who owns the car, was also named as an accused.

Meanwhile, a police team conducted an inspection at the judge's flat in Aluva on Tuesday night.

Investigators examined CCTV footage and collected evidence as part of the probe.

The victim's family has decided to approach the High Court seeking further action.

The investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The government is now under pressure to ensure that the case is investigated fairly, without regard to the status of those involved.

--IANS

sg/dpb

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