Jr NTR wishes SS Rajamouli on birthday, says ‘he keeps raising the bar and then jumps over it himself’

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Jr NTR extended a heartfelt birthday wish to filmmaker SS Rajamouli. celebrating the director's readiness to raise the bar with his cinema and then surpass his own achievements.

The actor shared a warm picture with Rajamouli on his social media account, offering fans a glimpse of the camaraderie they share beyond the screen.

In the picture, Jr NTR can be seen hugging Rajamouli from behind, wrapping his arms around the filmmaker as the two share a cheerful moment.

Rajamouli, dressed in black, smiles as Jr NTR affectionately holds him, while the actor is seen leaning over his shoulder smiling.

Alongside the picture, Jr NTR wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who keeps raising the bar and then jumps over it himself. Love you Jakkanna @ssrajamouli.”

For the uninitiated, actor Jr NTR and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli share a long-standing professional association that began with Student No. 1 in 2001.

The film marked an important milestone in the actor's career, with their collaboration continuing with Simhadri in 2003 and Yamadonga in 2007.

The duo reunited after a gap of 14 years for RRR in 2022, which also starred Ram Charan.

Over the years, SS Rajamouli has built a reputation for combining emotionally charged storytelling with high-octane action sequences and large-scale cinematic worlds. His filmography includes Magadheera in 2009, Eega in 2012, Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017 and RRR in 2022.

The Baahubali franchise established his ability to mount large-scale historical fantasy dramas.

Rajamouli is currently working on Varanasi, which he has called an ambitious action-adventure film featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project marks Priyanka's return to a major Indian movies after focusing extensively on international projects.

Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, Priyanka portrays Mandakini, and Prithviraj takes on the role of Kumbha. The makers have scheduled its theatrical release for April 7, 2027.

–IANS

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