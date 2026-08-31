JPSC-JSSC scam: CID uncovers result manipulation, answer scripts rewritten outside strong rooms

Ranchi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing irregularities in Jharkhand's JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations, has uncovered a massive scam involving a sophisticated racket that ranged from software-based result manipulation to removing answer scripts from highly secure strong rooms for rewriting.

The revelations have come from statements of arrested employees and directors of examination-conducting agencies, as well as middlemen interrogated during the CID probe.

Investigators have found evidence suggesting that answer scripts were taken out of secure strong rooms, rewritten by experts at hotels and rented flats, and later returned clandestinely to the storage facilities.

The CID is currently expanding its investigation by examining technical evidence, server logs and financial transactions linked to the alleged syndicate.

According to the CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT), outsourced agencies responsible for conducting examinations allegedly developed software and online portals specifically designed to manipulate examination results.

During questioning, accused Hemant Verma, an employee of vendor agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd, stated that the modus operandi was similar to the irregularities reported in Uttar Pradesh's RO-ARO examination.

He alleged that in 2025, the directors of TDPL collaborated with a private company to develop a customised software platform for JPSC examinations. He told investigators that this software enabled operators to identify favoured candidates before examinations and alter their answers directly through the database.

Further disclosures on manipulation in the main examination came from the statements of the accused recorded by the CID.

According to these statements, answer scripts were deposited in the strong room at the JPSC office after examinations and blank answer sheets belonging to selected candidates were secretly removed.

The answer scripts were then allegedly handed over by TDPL directors Ramveer Singh, Satyapal Singh, Pradeep Kumar Singh and Mohammad Usmani to experts at various hotels and rented accommodations. In the presence of specialists and the concerned candidates, answers were filled into the scripts before they were covertly returned to the strong room.

Another key accused, Abhay Tiwari, also admitted before the CID that after the preliminary examination for Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officer posts, a room was rented at Hari Om Tower in Ranchi under the pretext of preparing for the main examination.

According to his statement, agents of the racket brought subject experts from Punjab, Haryana and Lucknow to write answer scripts on behalf of candidates.

The investigation has further revealed that, after the answer-writing process, attempts were allegedly made to inflate candidates' marks by approaching professors from various colleges and universities. In his confession, Abhay Tiwari claimed he paid Rs 40 lakh to get answer scripts written and secured higher marks for his candidates.

The CID has intensified its probe to establish the full extent of the network and identify all individuals involved in the alleged examination fraud.

--IANS

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