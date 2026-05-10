May 10, 2026 2:11 PM हिंदी

Jonita recorded this ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ song from hotel room while on tour

Jonita recorded ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ from hotel room while on tour

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Playback singer Jonita, who has sung the song ‘Tera Ho Jaun’ from the upcoming film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, has shared that she recorded the song remotely from a hotel room while she was on her tour.

The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics furnished by Vayu. For the track, Jonita has shared the mic with Stebin Ben.

Talking about the song, Jonita told IANS, “Happy to have collaborated with Sachin and Jigar again! ‘Tera Ho Jaun’ is such a fun, breezy love song for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. I was actually nervous about how it would all come together because I recorded the song remotely from my hotel room while I was touring. But it’s turned out beautifully, and I really hope people connect and resonate with it”.

‘Tera Ho Jaun’ is a breezy yet deeply emotional love song, and captures the excitement, vulnerability, and warmth of modern romance. With its lush soundscape and heartfelt lyrics, the track beautifully brings together Stebin’s signature emotional depth and Jonita’s smooth, expressive vocals, creating a duet that feels intimate, refreshing, and instantly memorable.

Talking about the song, Stebin Ben shared, “The emotion in the melody and lyrics felt very pure from the beginning, and I wanted to bring that honesty into my voice while recording it. Working with Jonita for the first time was special because her voice adds such freshness to the song. Working with Sachin-Jigar is always inspiring and I love their music”.

Meanwhile, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ stars Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by David Dhawan, who is known for his signature mix of slapstick comedy, romance, and family drama.

The project marks another collaboration between David and Varun after films like ‘Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Judwaa 2’.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Shreya Ghosal receives a special surprise this Mother's Day

Shreya Ghosal receives a special surprise this Mother's Day

'Dhoni won’t risk disrupting CSK’s winning combination against LSG': Kumble

'Dhoni won’t risk disrupting CSK’s winning combination against LSG': Kumble

Brooke Shields speaks about her monkey attack during Thailand trip

Brooke Shields speaks about her monkey attack during Thailand trip

Renee Zellweger, Ben Affleck join forces for new movie

Renee Zellweger, Ben Affleck join forces for new movie

Vivek Oberoi celebrates the women who build generations this Mother's Day

Vivek Oberoi celebrates the women who build generations this Mother's Day

'Shubman Gill is one of the most pleasing batters to watch': Anil Kumble

'Shubman Gill is one of the most pleasing batters to watch': Anil Kumble

Armed Forces lead from front at 73rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in New Delhi (Credit: SAI)

Armed Forces lead from front at 73rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in New Delhi

Anil Kapoor recalls getting pics of his 'Jakaas' poster placed in the auto rickshaws

Anil Kapoor recalls getting pics of his 'Jakaas' poster placed in the auto rickshaws

Sanjay Dutt says 'wish you were here with me' as he remembers mother Nargis Dutt this Mother's Day

Sanjay Dutt says 'wish you were here with me' as he remembers mother Nargis Dutt this Mother's Day

'Bowlers have to develop their range of skills': RR bowling coach Bond after heavy loss

'Bowlers have to develop their range of skills': RR bowling coach Bond after heavy loss