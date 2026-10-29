Jonita Gandhi bids adieu grandmother with heartfelt post

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who is known for songs like ‘Gilehriyaan’, ‘What Jhumka’, ‘Dil Ka Telephone’, has paid a tribute to her grandmother, Satwant Kaur Gandhi.

On Thursday, the singer took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and video remembering her late grandmother. The pictures and videos feature her grandmother through different stage of her fulfilling life.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about her grandmother, and her terrific personality.

She wrote, “Life is so strange. How someone can be so full of life one moment, and suddenly just… gone. I still can’t get her voice out of my head. The warmest soul with nothing but kindness (and a little mischief) in her heart. She taught us how to live in the present and be happy regardless of the circumstances. Her laughter, her hilarious one-liners, the things she would say without even realizing how funny she was. Savage, in the most honest and pure way”.

“I keep replaying all the little moments, and somehow, even through the sadness, she still manages to make me laugh. That’s how I know she’ll live on forever. My pyaari dadi ma… love you and miss you so much”, she added.

Members of the music and film fraternity took to the comments section, and offered their condolences to the grieving singer.

Actress Kubbra Sait wrote, “The full life. Sorry for your loss”.

Actress Ananya Panday put up heart emojis in the comments.

Jonita Gandhi was born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family and moved to Canada with her parents when she was nine months old. Raised in Brampton and later Mississauga, Ontario, she grew up in a household deeply connected to Indian music and culture.

--IANS

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