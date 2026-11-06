November 06, 2026 5:36 PM हिंदी

Joju George's 'Paripadi' makers reveal Ajayan Adat's character in film

Joju George's 'Paripadi' makers reveal Ajayan Adat's character in film (Photo: Paripadi/Instagram)

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) The makers of popular Malayalam actor and director Joju George's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Paripadi' on Friday revealed the character that actor Ajayan Adat plays in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers of the film, using the official handle of the film on Instagram, disclosed that the actor plays a character called Suku in the film. Interestingly, Ajayan Adat is also handling the film's sound design.

The makers, on Instagram, said, "Revealing 100 Characters Of PARIPADI. Character No-1 Ajayan Adat as Suku. #PARIPADI. Written and Directed by JOJU GEORGE In Theatres From December 2026 !!!"

It was in April this year that the makers had officially announced the title of the film as Paripadi.

Joju George, who had shared the title poster of the film on his social media handles, had then said, "My Next (folded hands image) #paripadi. Written and Directed by JOJU GEORGE. @paripadimovie @jojugeorgeactorofficial #rajeevravi @venukunnappilly @kavyafilmcompany @itsyuvan @anbariv_action_director. THANK YOU Venuchettan , Rajeevettan, Yuvan Sir, Anbarivmaster and all my cast & crew."

The film, which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has music by Tamil music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, the younger son of Ilaiyaraaja, and cinematography by Rajeev Ravi.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly on behalf of Kavya Film Company, 'Paripadi' has editing by Manu Antony and stunt choreography by National Award winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.

Production design is being handled by Sabu Mohan. Make up for the film is by N G Roshan while costumes have been designed by Melwy J.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as 'Pani', Joju George's first film as a director, had gone on to emerge a huge superhit. It received critical acclaim not just in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continues to voice concerns over Imran Khan's health

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continues to voice concerns over Imran Khan's health

India-Mexico trade pact reflects growing South-South cooperation: Report

India-Mexico trade pact reflects growing South-South cooperation: Report

‘INDIA Bloc fears PM Modi’s 4th term’: BJP (Photo: @BJP4Karnataka/X)

‘INDIA Bloc fears PM Modi’s 4th term’: BJP

Italian Laporta shoots 10-under to take lead as McIlroy takes penalty to fall back in Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Photo credit: DP World Tour

Italian Laporta shoots 10-under to take lead as McIlroy takes penalty to fall back

IT Q2 results beat low expectations, but demand recovery pushed to FY28

IT Q2 results beat low expectations, but demand recovery pushed to FY28: Report

Pakistan's external debt nearly doubles to $135 billion in a decade

Pakistan's external debt nearly doubles to $135 billion in a decade

Kareena Kapoor twins with ‘behna’ Karisma for Diwali celebrations, shares their candid moment

Kareena Kapoor twins with ‘behna’ Karisma for Diwali celebrations, shares their candid moment

Pankaj Tripathi: It’s hard to ignore Kaleen Bhaiyya, it’s hard to notice my ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ character

Pankaj Tripathi: It’s hard to ignore Kaleen Bhaiyya, it’s hard to notice my ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ character

‘We want to be one of the fittest and strongest sides in the world’: Brook

‘We want to be one of the fittest and strongest sides in the world’: Brook

Hasan Mahmud joins Nathan Lyon in elite list with Sylhet six-wicket haul at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday. Photo credit: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Hasan Mahmud joins Nathan Lyon in elite list with Sylhet six-wicket haul