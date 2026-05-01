'Varavu' trailer: Joju George plays Paulson in this grim action-packed story of revenge!

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) The makers of director Shaji Kailas's eagerly awaited Malayalam action survival thriller 'Varavu', featuring actor Joju George in the lead, on Friday released an action-packed trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Olga Productions, the firm producing the film, took to its Instagram page to share the link to the trailer and said, "The game begins now. #Varavu Trailer is now Streaming on YouTube!"

The trailer begins with a voice over that says,"The pit in our home we ignore every day is the one we fall into first. And our enemies will burn us alive in it." Even as this voice over is on, we see a photograph of Paulson's (Joju George) family that comprises of his sister and brother along with him.

We then hear another voice say, "There are some morons who won't rest unless they hurt me." A third voice says, "Heard Paulson is out on a 10 day parole. Will that be a problem for us?" A fourth person says, "It'a a problem that's been hanging for a while."

Paulson, we learn from a conversation between two cops, is a murder convict who is out on parole. And what's interesting is that he is looking for revenge.

His arrival has set the cat among the pigeons and the villains are scurrying in fear. In fact, one of them is heard urging someone else to do something to cancel Paulson's parole. They are sure that Paulson will extract his revenge for Willy and that they will be ripped apart, piece by piece.

The trailer also shows that Paulson's elder sister, a nun (played by actress Sukanya), is the only one who wields some power over Paulson. She is shown asking him not to hurt anyone becuase of a grudge he holds against them.

The trailer shows one of Paulson's formidable foes Yohan(Abhimanyu Thilakan) takes on the task of dealing with him. He is seen assuring another person that this time, it is Yohan's plan.

Meanwhile, the cops are worried that despite five people lying in the ICU, they haven't been able to get a statement from even one of them. The cops are also seen saying,"People cheer for heroes who take revenge but the law never does."

The trailer shows Joju George say,"Even if we end in a potter's field because of this, so be it." The trailer has a dialogue that goes, "When we count those who betrayed us, we should also count the ones we betrayed. Only then does God's math adds up."

It's evident from the trailer that the film is a grim, revenge drama that is laced with action sequences.

It may be recalled that the makers had released the first look poster of the film on the occasion of the birthday of actor Joju George last year.

Sources say that the film combines the strength of the Malabar region with intense action-thriller elements.

The poster showed Joju intensely staring through a shattered jeep windshield, signalling that 'Varavu' would be a high-octane experience. Released with the tagline “Game of Survival”, the first look encapsulated the essence of the film.

Set against the backdrop of the Malabar region, 'Varavu' revolves around the life struggles of a character named Paulson, also known as Polachan.

Interestingly, 'Varavu' marks the first collaboration between Joju George and Shaji Kailas.

'Varavu' has been produced under the banner of Olga Productions, with Reji Prothasis and Nicey Reji as producers and Jomy Joseph as co-producer.

The film, categorized as an action-survival thriller, features spectacular stunts choreographed by South India’s top stunt masters, including Anup Arivu, Stunt Silva, Kai Kingston, Jacky Johnson, Phoenix Prabhu, and Kanal Kannan.

Another highlight of 'Varavu' will be the return of popular actress Sukanya. The film also features Murali Gopi, Arjun Ashokan, Babu Raj, Vinci Aloysius, Saniya Iyyappan, Ashwin Kumar, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Biju Pappan, Bobby Kuryan, Azeez Nedumangad, Sreejith Ravi, Deepak Parambol, Kottayam Ramesh, Balaji Sharma, Chali Pala, and Radhika Radhakrishnan in key roles.

Screenplay for the film has been written by A.K. Sajan, known for his successful films 'Chinthamani Kolacase', 'Red Chillies', and 'Drona'. Cinematography for the film is by S. Saravanan while editing is by Shameer Mohammed.

Art direction for the film is being taken care of by Sabu Ram while makeup is by Saji Kattakada, and costume design by Sameer Sanish.

--IANS

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