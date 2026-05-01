Great Nicobar project will boost India’s strategic and economic future: Defence experts

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Defence experts on Friday voiced strong support for the Great Nicobar Project, describing it as a transformative initiative that will strengthen India’s maritime security, reduce dependence on foreign ports, and position the country as a key player in global trade.

Speaking to IANS, they stressed that the project reflects a forward-looking vision aimed at enhancing national security while unlocking significant trade potential.

Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) P. K. Srivastava said that large-scale projects undertaken by the government are based on extensive consultation with experts and local stakeholders, along with detailed on-ground assessments.

“The Great Nicobar initiative has been planned with a grand vision and will prove beneficial for the country in the years ahead,” Srivastava told IANS.

Drawing parallels with global developments, Srivastava pointed to the strategic importance of maritime chokepoints in modern warfare.

“Just as the Strait of Hormuz has gained prominence in recent geopolitical tensions, India’s proximity to the Strait of Malacca through Great Nicobar Island offers a significant advantage,” he noted.

“The project will enable India to better monitor and manage maritime movement in one of the world’s busiest trade corridors, strengthening its position in the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

The project includes plans for a dual-use airport and a major international container transshipment terminal, which experts say could transform India’s shipping ecosystem.

Former Director General of the Border Roads Organisation, Rajeev Chaudhary, described the project as a strategic fulcrum in the Indian Ocean.

He highlighted that nearly one-third of global trade passes through the Strait of Malacca, along with a significant portion of China’s energy supplies.

“In this context developing a major port facility at Great Nicobar would serve as a counterweight to China’s expanding String of Pearls network of ports in the region,” he said.

Addressing environmental concerns, Chaudhary acknowledged that the project would involve tree felling but said it would be carried out in accordance with established policies, including compensatory afforestation.

“Necessary clearances have been obtained after due process and that a balance between development and conservation has been maintained,” he added.

Major General Arvind Bhatia (Retd) also called for greater public awareness about the project, suggesting that informed understanding would help address concerns and highlight its national importance.

They urged stakeholders across the political spectrum to support initiatives that strengthen India’s strategic and economic interests.

--IANS

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