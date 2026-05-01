'Part of me is leaving': Guardiola gets emotional over Stones’ Man City departure

Manchester, May 1 (IANS) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has paid an emotional tribute to defender John Stones, who will leave the club at the end of the ongoing season, while highlighting his immense contribution to the team’s success.

Guardiola recalled his early memories of Stones, reflecting on their first meeting and the defender’s growth into a key figure during one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.

“One of the first times I remember perfectly travelling to London to meet him at my brother’s house. I remember his face in that first moment; he was young,” Guardiola said in a press conference.

Emphasising Stones’ importance, Guardiola admitted that the England player has been central to City’s achievements in recent years.

“There are a few players that without them we cannot understand what has happened in this period together, and he is one of them,” he added.

The City boss also singled out Stones’ performance in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul as a defining moment that underlined his quality and temperament on the big stage.

“He was the best player by far in the Champions League final in Istanbul. That shows his huge personality,” Guardiola noted.

Guardiola expressed hope that Stones will regain full fitness and find his rhythm before his departure, while acknowledging the emotional impact of his exit.

“He feels fit, and hopefully, he can find the rhythm to be ready. Like Bernardo, part of me and ourselves is leaving,” he said.

Praising both his professional and personal qualities, Guardiola concluded by underlining Stones’ lasting legacy at the club.

“His contribution has been massive. He’s an incredible person both on and off the pitch. I said it with Bernardo, but I am so incredibly grateful to live this many years with John,” Guardiola said.

Having joined City in 2016, where England's premier footballer became Pep Guardiola's second signing, Stones has gone on to make 293 appearances for the club.

To date, Stones has helped City win 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, two FA Cup triumphs, five Carabao Cup successes, three Community Shields, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup winner's medal.

Stones was a key part of the team that won the treble in 2023, starting both the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Stones announced his exit through an emotional video on Instagram on Tuesday, where he thanked the fans and the club for the support throughout his stay.

"It has been my home for the past 10 years, and it will be my home for the rest of my life. It has been a rollercoaster in many ways. I came as a kid and now leaving as a man - becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player," He said in a video on Instagram.

--IANS

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