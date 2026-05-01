NDA to cross 100-seat mark, Himanta Sarma to return as CM: Assam Minister​

Guwahati, May 1 (IANS) Assam Minister Ashok Singhal on Friday exuded confidence over the National Democratic Alliance’s prospects in the state Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance would secure a massive mandate and cross the 100-seat mark in the 126-member House.​

Speaking to reporters, Singhal said the people of Assam would deliver an “unprecedented response” on May 4, when the election results are scheduled to be declared. He claimed that the National Democratic Alliance’s performance would reflect strong public support for the incumbent government.​

The minister further said that Himanta Biswa Sarma would return as the Chief Minister of Assam for a third consecutive term, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance remained firmly placed across the state.​

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Singhal said their dreams of forming the next government were far removed from political reality. He sarcastically extended “best wishes” to Opposition parties for their aspirations, while maintaining that voters had already made up their minds in favour of the National Democratic Alliance.​

Fresh seat and vote share projections for the Assembly elections in Assam on Thursday indicate a strong advantage for the ruling alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, projected to secure 102 seats, with a margin of error of plus or minus 9 seats.​

According to the exit poll by Today's Chanakya, the Opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress is projected to win 23 seats, with a margin of error of plus or minus 9 seats. In contrast, others are expected to remain marginal at around one seat.​

If the trend holds, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led combine would comfortably retain power in the 126-member Assembly.​

In terms of vote share, the Bharatiya Janata Party alliance is projected to receive around 50 per cent, with a possible fluctuation of three percentage points. The Congress-led bloc is estimated to secure 38 per cent of the votes, while other parties and independents together may account for 12 per cent.​

The projections reflect a significant consolidation of support for the ruling alliance, driven by organisational strength and welfare outreach. However, they also noted that campaign momentum, candidate selection, and regional factors could still influence the outcome before polling.​

--IANS

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