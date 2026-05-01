45-year-old charged with attempted murder over stabbings of Jewish men in London

London, May 1 (IANS) A 45-year-old man was charged with attempted murder on Friday after he stabbed two Jewish men in London's Golders Green.

The suspect, identified as Essa Suleiman, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place related to an attack in Golders Green on April 29, according to a statement released by London's Metropolitan Police.

Suleiman was charged with attempted murder in related to a separate incident that took place on the same day in Great Dover Street. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on May 15.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, which is leading the probe said, "Our thoughts remain with the victims involved and specialist officers continue to provide them with support as their recovery continues."

"We are determined to get justice for the victims and now that a person has been charged, I would urge everyone to avoid any further speculation in relation to this case so that justice can run its course," Flanagan added.

According to the statement, officers responded following reports of people stabbed in Highfield Avenue on Wednesday. According to the police, the suspect was tasered before the arrest. The suspect, who is a British national, born in Somalia, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two men, aged 76 and 34, were provided treatment at the site of the incident for stab wounds and later taken to hospital. Since then, the 34-year-old man has been released from hospital while the 76-year-old remains there in a stable condition.

"The suspect, who is reported to have been armed with a knife, is believed to have had an altercation with the occupant before leaving. The occupant received minor injuries and police arrived within around six minutes of being called. Officers carried out searches in the local area for the suspect, but he was not located. Officers also carried out enquiries to locate the man at an address connected to the suspect, but again, he was not located. The attack in Golders Green was formally declared a terrorist incident and officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London continue to lead the investigation, which remains ongoing," London's Metropolitan Police said.

The UK terrorist threat level has been raised to severe – meaning an attack is highly likely, according to the statement released by British Transport Police (BTP).

"This Wednesday, two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this appalling terror attack. In response, we have more officers patrolling the railway network in the surrounding area," the BTP said.

On April 29, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer termed the attack on Jews in Golders Green "utterly appalling" and stated that action will be taken against perpetrators.

"The antisemitic attack in Golders Green is utterly appalling. Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain. Thank you to Shomrim, Hatzola and the police for acting swiftly. Those responsible will be brought to justice," Starmer posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as