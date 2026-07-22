Joint CISF, DMRC and police Op reunites missing minor with family at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in coordination with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi Police, successfully traced a missing minor and safely reunited him with his family at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station late on Monday night, officials have said.

According to officials, the operation was launched after the CISF Metro Control received an alert from the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police at around 10:00 p.m. on Monday regarding a minor boy who had allegedly left his home after writing a suicide note.

Based on the information received, authorities suspected that the child was present somewhere within the premises of Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station.

Acting without delay, CISF Metro Control immediately alerted the CISF personnel deployed at the station, constituted a dedicated search team and initiated a systematic search operation across the station premises in close coordination with officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

During the search operation, the CISF team successfully located the child near Gate No. 1 of the metro station.

He was immediately escorted to the Station Control Room (SCR), where officials ensured his safety, comfort and well-being while further coordination continued with the concerned agencies.

Throughout the operation, CISF Metro Control remained in constant touch with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police, DMRC's Metro Control and other relevant authorities to facilitate the safe recovery of the child and ensure that all necessary procedures were followed.

At around 11:00 p.m., the boy's family arrived at the metro station. After the completion of identity verification, carried out with the assistance of DMRC officials and Delhi Police, the child was safely handed over to his parents in the presence of CISF personnel.

Officials said the successful rescue operation reflected the vigilance, prompt response and effective coordination among the CISF, DMRC and Delhi Police.

They noted that the timely intervention by all the agencies ensured the child's safety and helped avert what could have become a tragic incident.

The CISF also reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of metro commuters, stating that it will continue to work in close coordination with the DMRC and Delhi Police to provide immediate assistance during emergencies through rapid response and seamless inter-agency cooperation.

--IANS

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