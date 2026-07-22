Mouni Roy comes onboard for Prerna Arora's upcoming film

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy, who is known for her work in television, has been signed to star in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Suresh Krissna.

The filmmaker is set to return to the romance genre with a fresh love story, starring Mouni Roy in the lead and produced by Prerna Arora.

Talking about the film, producer Prerna Arora said, “Suresh sir has been one of my all-time favourite filmmakers. The moment he narrated the vision, I instantly knew I wanted to back this film. It’s a very young love story with a relatable narrative set in the age of social media, and I truly believe audiences will connect with it”.

When it came to casting, both Suresh and Prerna felt that the story needed an exceptional actress to lead it.

Talking about the same, the director said, “Someone who could carry the emotional weight of the central character with grace, beauty and conviction. We both instinctively felt that Mouni Roy was the ideal choice. She is mesmerising, elegant, and a wonderfully talented performer. She immediately said yes and with Mouni coming on board, the film has acquired an entirely new dimension”.

Prerna added “After ‘Jatadhaara’, Mouni and I had spoken. She loved the script when we narrated it and she was immediately on board. There are a lot of surprises in the film to follow this is just the beginning”.

Earlier, Mouni Roy appeared visibly upset and furious with the paparazzi after they continued filming her as she stepped out following an evening with friends in Mumbai. Videos from the outing, show Mouni seated inside her car dressed in a sleeveless black outfit with no make-up and her hair left open.

The photographers were seen continuing to record her through the car window when the actress repeatedly gestured towards them and firmly said, "Band karo (Stop it)”, while pointing her finger in their direction. She continued to remain furious, gathering all her patience and requesting the paparazzi to stop filming before her vehicle drove away.

Mouni was out for dinner with her close friend Anusha Dandekar and Arjun Bijlani. The two were seen warmly hugging each other as they met outside a restaurant before spending time together.

--IANS

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