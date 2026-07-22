India to host FISU World University Squash C’ship in Mumbai from August 3

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University will host the 2026 FISU World University Squash Championship from August 3 to 9, providing student-athletes from 14 countries a stage to compete in the week-long tournament ahead of squash's Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University will organise the championship in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) under the aegis of the International University Sports Federation (FISU). The event will feature competition across five World Squash Federation (WSF)-certified courts and is expected to bring together some of the leading university players from around the world.

The participating nations are Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Czech Republic, France, Spain, Hungary, New Zealand, Great Britain, Brazil, Switzerland, Poland, South Africa, China and hosts India.

India will field a six-member squad comprising Suraj Chand, Om Semwal, and Nirupama Dubey from Somaiya Vidyavihar University; Sandesh P. R. and Pooja Arthi from the University of Madras; and Shameena Riaz from SRM University. Suraj Chand is also set to represent India in the mixed doubles event at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The championship comes at a time when university sports in India continue to gain momentum following the country's record haul of 26 medals at the 2023 FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities, said, "The Association of Indian Universities is proud to support Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai, as it hosts the FISU World University Squash Championship 2026 with the International University Sports Federation (FISU). This landmark championship reflects India's growing stature in international university sports and stands as a testimony to the visionary leadership and unwavering commitment of the Government of India towards youth empowerment and sporting excellence.

“I express my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, for the continued encouragement and support extended towards the development of university sports and the promotion of young sporting talent at national and international levels. I wish all participants great success and hope the championship becomes a celebration of excellence, unity, and the indomitable spirit of youth," he added.

FISU Secretary General and CEO Matthias Remund expressed confidence in the organisers' ability to deliver a successful championship.

"We are very pleased that FISU World University Championship Squash is returning to India. I am confident that the Association of Indian Universities and Somaiya Vidyavihar University will organise an attractive, unique and unforgettable event that will play an important role in the development of the university sports movement in India and beyond,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of staging the event, Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Somaiya said, "Ever since my student days playing squash at Cornell, I have believed that world-class sporting infrastructure should be an integral part of the university ecosystem. Hosting the FISU World University Championship in Mumbai is a significant milestone in realising that vision. At Somaiya, we regard sports as a fundamental pillar of holistic education and are committed to creating an ecosystem that nurtures excellence both on and off the field. Our efforts extend beyond developing world-class facilities on campus to building sustainable pathways that identify, nurture, and empower young sporting talent, from our university courts to rural communities across the country."

Vice-Chancellor Ajay Kapoor added, "We are honoured that the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) have entrusted Somaiya Vidyavihar University with organising and hosting the 2026 FISU World University Championship Squash. This championship is the result of our shared commitment to advance university sport as a platform for excellence, international collaboration and cultural exchange. We look forward to welcoming student-athletes, officials and delegates from around the world to Mumbai and delivering an experience that reflects the spirit and values of university sport."

Aazaz Khan, Director of the Somaiya Sports Academy, said, "Bringing this championship to our courts is the result of years of disciplined preparation. Our players have trained against international-standard competition, our coaches have built systems that produce results, and our facilities meet the benchmark this event demands. That readiness is what August will put on display."

--IANS

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