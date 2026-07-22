Sonam Wangchuk says he will end fast if govt assures no action against protesters

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has set conditions for the government to end his fast.

In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Minister of State Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for visiting him at Medanta Hospital and appealing to him to end the fast.

“During our discussion, you assured me that the Government would positively consider adequate compensation for the families of students who committed suicide following the examination paper leak, and initiate a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Hon'ble Education Minister,” Wangchuk said in the letter.

Referring to the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march held on July 20, he said it remained peaceful despite what he described as “atrocities and disproportionate use of force” by the police.

“The entire nation and the world witnessed their patience and commitment to democratic protest. I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against those who participated,” he said.

Wangchuk said that after the ministers’ visit, around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had reached out to him, urging him to end his fast.

“They reminded me that I still have much work to do in the service of our nation. I agree with them. I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began,” he said.

“Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only ‘offence’ has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system,” Wangchuk added.

“If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely. I also hope that there will be no further use of excessive police force to repress the movement,” he said.

“The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction,” he concluded.

Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after Delhi Police forcibly shifted him there following 21 days of fasting at Jantar Mantar in support of demands raised by the Cockroach Janta Party.

His supporters have alleged that he is being kept under “illegal detention”, a charge rejected by the authorities.

Subsequently, following a court order, he was shifted to Medanta Hospital, where he continues to undergo treatment.

--IANS

skp/uk