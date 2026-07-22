Jacob Elordi recollects being ‘locked’ inside a coffin with a snake ‘Euphoria’

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi has shared the details about his gruesome death scene in the fan-favourite streaming series ‘Euphoria’.

The actor shared that he developed a unique bond with the snake which is responsible for his character’s demise in the series.

The actor, 28, recently appeared on the chat show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and spoke with Colman Domingo, his ‘Euphoria’ co-star, who served as the host.

He said on the show, “I got locked in a coffin for two days straight with prosthetics and a fake tongue, and I couldn’t see out of my eyes. And then Sam put snakes into the coffin”.

The actor filmed the coffin sequence with a nonvenomous boa constrictor. However, his character Nate Jacobs is killed by a rattlesnake in the scene.

When Domingo, 56, asked if his co-actor was “fine” being locked in with a live snake for the shoot, the actor said that he was perfectly fine with being left in the coffin.

He said, “Why is it because because you’re from Australia and like anything can anything can kill you in Australia? He had a very nice personality. He was very docile and very sleepy. I don’t think he’d had a lot of sun”.

He further mentioned, “But he was like a little dog. He just kept curling up at my feet. He’d drop down the tube and then he’d sort of slither down, and then he’d find a little warm spot”.

Jacob starred in the series in the role of a troubled athlete Nate Jacobs, with a focus on his relationship with his girlfriend Maddy (Alexa Demie) and his dysfunctional family, his father Cal Jacobs, played by the late Eric Dane.

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘The Dog Stars’. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026.

--IANS

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