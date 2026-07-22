GreenLine partners with Dabur India to decarbonise its road logistics operations

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) GreenLine Mobility Solutions Limited, an Essar venture and India’s only green logistics operator of LNG and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks, on Wednesday announced its partnership with Dabur India Limited, one of India's leading FMCG companies, to help decarbonise its supply chain through LNG-powered fleet.

Under the partnership, GreenLine will deploy its LNG-powered trucks across Dabur India's logistics operations, supporting the company's efforts to build a greener and more sustainable supply chain.

The shift to LNG-powered transportation will help reduce emissions from long-haul freight while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability.

The collaboration reflects the growing momentum among Indian companies to adopt lower-emission freight solutions as part of their broader decarbonisation strategies and transition towards more sustainable supply chains.

Commenting on the partnership, Charles Devlin D’Costa, Vice President –Sales, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Limited said, "We are pleased to partner with Dabur India, one of India's most respected consumer goods companies, as it adopts greener road transportation solutions. It is encouraging to see more leading Indian companies making low-emission logistics an integral part of their business strategy.”

“Every such partnership strengthens the momentum towards cleaner freight mobility, bringing us a step closer to transforming India's road logistics ecosystem. At GreenLine, we remain committed to enabling businesses across sectors to accelerate the transition to lower-emission transportation," D’Costa mentioned.

Samrat Sehgal, Global Director of Supply Chain, Dabur India said, "Reducing the environmental footprint of our supply chain is an important part of Dabur India's sustainability roadmap.”

“Our partnership with GreenLine enables us to integrate lower-emission transportation into our logistics operations while maintaining efficiency and reliability. We believe collaborations like these will play a key role in building a more sustainable and future-ready supply chain," Sehgal added.

GreenLine is driving the transition towards lower-emission road freight in India through its growing fleet of LNG- and EV-powered heavy commercial trucks.

Today, the company operates over 1,000 vehicles across major freight corridors, serving industries including steel, cement, mining, FMCG and chemicals.

Its fleet has collectively travelled more than 100 million kilometres, helping customers reduce over 27,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

--IANS

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