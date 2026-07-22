July 22, 2026 6:51 PM हिंदी

Italy willing to stretch budget to lure Pep Guardiola as national team coach

Italy willing to stretch budget to lure Pep Guardiola as national team coach (Credit: X/Manchester City)

Rome, July 22 (IANS) The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is prepared to make an exceptional adjustment to its budget in a bid to appoint Pep Guardiola as the new head coach of the men’s national team, as the country looks to rebuild after another disappointing World Cup qualification campaign.

Senior FIGC officials Paolo Maldini and his advisor Leonardo recently held extensive talks with Guardiola in Barcelona, presenting a long-term vision for Italian football that goes beyond managing the senior national side and includes an overhaul of the entire national team structure.

The federation is willing to make a significant financial exception to secure Guardiola’s services despite its current budget constraints. Italian FA president Giovanni Malago acknowledged the financial challenges but hinted that special provisions could be made for a high-profile appointment.

“In the short to medium term, saying we need to tighten our belts is an understatement. However, exceptions have been made, which may concern the name that is so dominant these days,” Malago told Sky Sports.

The proposal reportedly positions Guardiola as the central figure in an ambitious “Azzurro project” aimed at rebuilding Italian football from the grassroots to the senior team. The Spaniard is understood to have listened carefully to the presentation and is now considering his options.

The move comes after Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third consecutive time, prompting sweeping changes within the federation.

Guardiola became a free agent earlier this year after ending his 10-year spell with Manchester City. During his tenure, he won 20 major trophies, guided City to six Premier League titles, delivered a historic Treble in the 2022-23 season, oversaw the club’s record 100-point league campaign in 2017-18, and made them the first English top-flight side to win four consecutive league titles. He departed with a remarkable win percentage of 70.8.

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

False charges to mob attacks targeting minorities: Rights group slams Pakistan over misuse of blasphemy laws (File image)

False charges to mob attacks targeting minorities: Rights group slams Pakistan over misuse of blasphemy laws

Dr Reddy's Q1 net profit plunges 69 pc to Rs 4,435 crore

Dr Reddy's Q1 net profit plunges 69 pc to Rs 4,435 crore

Phil Foden signs new four-year contract with Manchester City until 2030

Foden signs new four-year Manchester City contract until 2030

India, UAE agree to deepen cooperation in consular matters

India, UAE agree to deepen cooperation in consular matters

India to host FISU World University Squash Championship in Mumbai from August 3 to 9. Photo credit: AIU

India to host FISU World University Squash C’ship in Mumbai from August 3

Ipswich Town sign Morocco defender Issa Diop from Fulham (Credit: Issa Diop/Instagram)

Ipswich Town sign Morocco defender Issa Diop from Fulham

GreenLine partners with Dabur India to decarbonise its road logistics operations

GreenLine partners with Dabur India to decarbonise its road logistics operations

Mouni Roy comes onboard for Suresh Krissna’s upcoming film

Mouni Roy comes onboard for Prerna Arora's upcoming film

Bangladesh entered 'dangerous phase' following 2024 political upheaval: Former PM Hasina (File image)

Bangladesh entered 'dangerous phase' following 2024 political upheaval: Former PM Hasina

Italy willing to stretch budget to lure Pep Guardiola as national team coach (Credit: X/Manchester City)

Italy willing to stretch budget to lure Pep Guardiola as national team coach