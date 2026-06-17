John Stamos reveals why he was heartbroken after divorce from Rebecca Romijn

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Stamos has shared that he "took a long time" to get over his divorce from actress Rebecca Romijn.

John married Rebecca in 1998 after four years of dating but they split in 2005, which the 62-year-old star admitted left him with a broken heart because it was not his decision for them to go their separate ways, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Discussing the divorce during an appearance on the Really Good Podcast, he said., "I had one. It broke my heart. Because I didn't want to get divorced. She wanted to. It took me a long time to get over it”.

Rebecca went on to marry Jerry O'Connell and they have twin daughters Dolly and Charlie, 17, together.

As per ‘Female First UK’, John, who has eight-year-old Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh, revealed he recently crossed paths with the ‘Stand by Me’ actress, who he found to be "very charming".

He said, "She has a nice life. She married another guy. She has kids. They're doing great. I met him recently. It was very interesting. He was very sweet. He was very nice. We were at a party together, and he came over, and he was super nice. He couldn't have been sweeter. He was very, very funny and very charming”.

Meanwhile, John recently credited sobriety for helping him to continue to feel "young".

He previously told Us Weekly, “I am getting old, although I don’t feel it. I take care of myself. I stopped drinking 10 years ago. That’s why I’m alive. I never would have met my wife (Caitlin McHugh) if I was still drinking. I’m happy where I’m at in my career, but I think I would be a lot further along if I’d stopped sooner. I got the job done, but I could have done it better, and I could have been more connected”.

“Getting married and having a child, that’s kept me young and kept me alive. I think that’s helped with my longevity. I don’t do a lot. I wash my face, depends on if there’s some scrub around. I work out three or four times a week. I do this electric muscle-stimulant thing where you put a suit on, but you only wear it for 20 minutes. But good sleep now is important. Having a young son helps”, he added.

--IANS

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