John Anderson passes away at 71, family says ‘we are completely heartbroken’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Country music icon John Anderson has passed away aged 71, leaving his family heartbroken.

Sharing the news of his demise on Instagram, the family described him as the heart of their family and said that while his music touched countless lives, his greatest legacy would always be the love he gave his loved ones and the memories they would cherish forever.

A statement was posted by his family alongside a picture of the country music legend with a text overlay that read “1954-2026”.

The statement read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend. To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives.”

“To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special. We are completely heartbroken.”

“His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Anderson started in 1977 with the release of his first single, "I've Got a Feelin' (Somebody's Been Stealin')". He charted more than 40 singles on the Billboard country music charts, including five number ones: "Wild and Blue", "Swingin'", "Black Sheep", "Straight Tequila Night", and "Money in the Bank". "Seminole Wind" charted at number two.

He also recorded 22 studio albums on several labels. His final album, Years, was released on April 10, 2020, on the Easy Eye Sound label and was produced by Nashville veteran producer David Ferguson and Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.

Anderson was inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on October 5, 2014. He was elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame 10 years later.

Anderson is survived by his wife and two daughters.

--IANS

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