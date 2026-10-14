Joe Jonas has a ‘bone to pick’ with brothers Nick and Kevin over family group chat

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Singer Joe Jonas has a ‘bone to pick’ with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, over family group-chat etiquette.

In a light-hearted conversation on the Hey Jonas Podcast, Joe called out his siblings for responding to his messages with nothing but emojis and likes, while Nick and Kevin pointed out that he often texts them while they are sitting together at the same table.

Joe started with the conversation by saying: “I've got a bone to pick. The bone I'm picking is your bones. The family group text, okay, it's quite sacred, but I think there is a little conversation to be had about family group text etiquette.”

He then shared a screenshot of the chat between his brothers and added: “Exhibit A, look at these. I send one, two, three, four messages, and all I get are emoticons, or what do you call those?”

Nick replied: “We're with each other all the time. You show us the pictures in real life.”

To which, Kevin said: “You're texting us as we're sitting at the table together.”

Joe answered back by saying: “I'm just like, you guys are coming at me right now. I'm just feeling really insecure.All I'm saying is if you send something, I feel like, what is this, Instagram? Why am I just getting likes out here?”

Talking about Joe, Kevin and Nick, the trio rose to fame as members of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers. The group released their debut studio album It's About Time through the Columbia label in 2006.

The band became prominent figures on the Disney Channel during this time, gaining a large following through the network: they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) as well as two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010).

The band's third studio album, A Little Bit Longer in 2008, saw continued commercial success for the group; the album's lead single "Burnin' Up".

After the group confirmed a hiatus, Joe released his debut solo studio album, Fastlife in 2011, which saw moderate commercial success. After the Jonas Brothers officially parted ways due to creative differences, Jonas formed the funk-pop band DNCE in 2015, serving as the lead vocalist. The group saw the significant commercial success of their debut single "Cake by the Ocean".

Talking about Priyanka, she is currently in Hyderabad with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick.

--IANS

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