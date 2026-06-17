JLo recollects scary moment she went blind

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has shared scary details of her health scare. The actress-singer went blind and suffered temporary paralysis during a terrifying health scare.

The 56-year-old actress-singer has opened up about the moment she realised her body was "shutting down" after she pushed herself too hard and worked "98 days without taking a day off", explaining she suffered a debilitating collapse while she was making her 2002 movie ‘Enough’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Jennifer said, "I think I had done like four movies in a row. I had recorded my second album, my JLo album which was really big. I was working, filming every day. All the hours then I would go into the studio at night and then at the weekend I would have junkets or video shoots or whatever”.

“And I remember not clocking that I had worked 98 days in a row without taking a day off. ‘Cos we went back and counted ‘cos we were like: ‘What happened?’", she added.

She further mentioned, “One day I’m sitting on the set of ‘Enough’ and every time I’m walking to the set I’m getting a little, pitter patter in my heart. It’s like rising. Finally it got to the point when I really feel nervous. And I had the little girl (playing her daughter) in ‘Enough’. I had to say, ‘I’m really sorry sweetie, I’m feeling really weird today, a little tired our something’ and she’s like ‘It’s ok you’ll be alright’. But I wasn’t alright”.

She went on, “And I went back to the trailer and I sat down and all of a sudden I just couldn’t see. I couldn’t see clearly, something went over my eyes and I couldn’t move. And one of my girlfriends who was (working as) my assistant. I said to her Arlene I can’t move, I can’t see. She goes: 'Stop it Jennifer you’re scaring me'. I said: 'No I can’t move, you should get somebody get BOB my security guard. I can’t move and I can’t see'. He picked me up and put me in the car and we went to the hospital".

Jennifer went on to reveal she was diagnosed with exhaustion, adding, "I said to the doctor, ‘Am I going crazy?’ And he’s like, ‘No. You’re not crazy. You’ve shut down'”.

During the podcast, Jennifer insisted she's taking much better care of herself these days and she changed her life following the breakdown of her marriage to Ben Affleck when she realised she needed to focus on healing and self-love.

--IANS

aa/