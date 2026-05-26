Omar Abdullah visits bereaved family in Budgam; police reveal details of accused

Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday went to offer condolences to the family of the minor girl raped and murdered in Budgam district as police revealed the details of the accused.

Omar Abdullah went to the residence of the parents of the minor girl who was kidnapped, raped, and murdered last week.

The Chief Minister offered condolences to the family and assured them that the harshest punishment would be meted out to the criminal who committed this heinous crime.

Meanwhile, police in Budgam district revealed the full particulars of the accused in the Galwanpora murder case after completion of the necessary legal formalities.

Police said today that, in continuation of the investigation into First Information Report (FIR) No. 139/2026 of Police Station Budgam about the murder of a minor girl from village Galwanpora, Budgam Police has completed the initial medico-legal, forensic, and evidentiary procedures connected with the arrest of the accused in the case.

“The identity and particulars of the accused were not disclosed earlier as several crucial legal procedures were underway at the initial stage of investigation, and to avoid any prejudice to the evidentiary and legal process.

“Upon completion of the requisite formalities, the particulars of the accused involved in the commission of the crime are hereby disclosed as Mudasir Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, resident of Galwanpora Sebdan, Budgam.

“The investigation conducted so far has established that no other individual is involved in the commission of the crime.

“Budgam Police appeals to the public to maintain peace, communal harmony, and public order and to cooperate with the investigating agencies.

“Citizens are advised not to take the law into their own hands and not to circulate rumours, speculative content, or unverified allegations regarding the case, failing which strict legal action shall be taken.

“Media organisations and social media users are requested to exercise responsibility and restraint while reporting or commenting on the matter.

“The circulation of unverified or misleading content may create unnecessary public anxiety and adversely affect the maintenance of law and order.

“Budgam Police further reiterates that any attempt to spread misinformation, incite unrest, or disturb public order through any platform shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law,” police said.

The rape and murder of the minor girl has shaken the entire Valley, as people continue to express shock, grief, and anger over such a gruesome crime in society.

IANS

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