July 18, 2026 10:01 PM हिंदी

JK Cement Q1 profit drops over 14 pc to Rs 278 crore as margins contract

JK Cement Q1 profit drops over 14 pc to Rs 278 crore as margins contract

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 14.5 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278 crore for the first quarter of FY27 despite revenue from operations posting strong double-digit growth.

The company's profit attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 278 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 324 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, operating performance weakened during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 5.8 per cent to Rs 648 crore from Rs 688 crore in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin narrowed sharply to 16.1 per cent from 20.5 per cent, as higher pet coke prices, elevated diesel costs amid geopolitical developments and increased maintenance expenditure weighed on profitability despite higher sales.

Revenue from operations rose 20.3 per cent to Rs 4,032 crore during the April-June quarter from Rs 3,353 crore a year earlier.

As of June 30, the company's net debt stood at Rs 3,864 crore, compared with Rs 3,370 crore at the end of March, while the net debt-to-equity ratio was 0.53 times.

Shares of JK Cement ended 0.65 per cent lower at Rs 5,388.90 apiece on the BSE on Friday, underperforming the benchmark Sensex, which gained 1.09 per cent.

The stock has declined nearly 16 per cent over the past one year, compared with a nearly 5 per cent gain in the Sensex during the same period. Over the last six months, it has fallen around 8.5 per cent, against a 6.5 per cent decline in the benchmark.

The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 7,565 and a 52-week low of Rs 4,670.05 on the BSE.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Dhanush on winning his first National Award for direction: A first is always unforgettable! (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/X)

Dhanush on winning his first National Award for direction: A first is always unforgettable!

India's Anahat Singh given top billing in World Squash Junior Championships to be played in Ontario, Canada, on Monday. Photo credit: SRFI

India's Anahat given top billing in World Junior squash

Kalki 2898 AD makers: Awards like these inspire us to dream bigger, take Indian cinema to even greater heights! (Photo Credit: Vyjayanthi Movies/X)

Kalki 2898 AD makers: Awards like these inspire us to dream bigger, take Indian cinema to even greater heights!

EU assessment report resembles chargesheet on Pakistan’s human rights abuses (File Image)

EU assessment report resembles chargesheet on Pakistan’s human rights abuses

Avoid vague 'Asian' label, expose role of Pakistanis in UK grooming gang scandal: Report (File image)

Avoid vague 'Asian' label, expose role of Pakistanis in UK grooming gang scandal: Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, in New Delhi on Thursday, January 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi condoles Chennamma’s demise, speaks to Deve Gowda

Justin Langer would be a really good Test coach for England, says Darren Lehmann

Justin Langer would be a really good Test coach for England, says Darren Lehmann

Manika Batra, Sofia Polcanova power Ahmedabad APL Pipers to crucial 10-5 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 at the Dr Shayama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao near Panaji on Saturday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Manika, Sofia power Ahmedabad to crucial 10-5 win over Pune

Govt extends ALMM relief for rooftop, open access solar projects

Govt extends ALMM relief for select solar projects till December

Sivakarthikeyan on his film winning three National Awards: "A proud day for the entire 'Amaran' family! (Photo Credit: Sivakarthikeyan/X)

Sivakarthikeyan on his film winning three National Awards: "A proud day for the entire 'Amaran' family!