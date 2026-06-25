June 25, 2026 11:13 PM हिंदी

J&K: Bal Jarallan village in Rajouri connected with banking services under NRLM, locals elated

J&K: Bal Jarallan village in Rajouri connected with banking services under NRLM, locals elated (Photo: IANS)

Jammu, June 25 (IANS) Bal Jarallan, a quaint and isolated village in J&K’s Rajouri district, suffered for a long time from a lack of banking services, but the situation has improved drastically in the past few years. And, leading this shift is the Central government’s National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) scheme.

The Business Correspondent (BC) Unit, established at Bal Jarallan village under NRLM, the flagship scheme of the Centre, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Bank, has brought a transformation to banking services in rural areas. The initiative not only simplified banking services for villagers but also reduced their hardships of traveling long distances.

The BC Unit is providing doorstep services such as account opening, cash deposits and withdrawals, social security benefits, government scheme transactions, and various digital banking services.

Elderly persons, poor families, students, Self Help Group (SHG) members, and other local residents have emerged as major beneficiaries of the scheme. A couple of locals speaking to IANS shared the transformational change in their lives.

Mohammad Niyaz said, “Banking facility was not available here earlier. We had to travel long distances, but this center has provided us with much-needed relief. We get assistance even during weekends, even if we need.”

A woman beneficiary, Nazim Akhtar, said that locals had difficulty accessing banking services earlier, but now the entire gamut of services is available here.

“Even for FDs, we had to visit urban centers earlier. But today, banking accounts, FDs, pension and insurance services – every facility is available here,” she added.

Besides strengthening financial inclusion, the unit has also created a sustainable livelihood opportunity for the SHG members operating it.

Kamran Hani, program manager, said that the Business Correspondent Unit, established in Jammu and Kashmir, under the NRLM, caters to the local population, left out of banking services.

“We also help people, avail government welfare services and social security services at their doorstep. This also provided employment building opportunities to the local population,” he said.

The BC Unit at Bal Jarallan is fast emerging as a successful example of Digital India and financial inclusion.

Notably, the NRLM is a flagship poverty alleviation program aimed at mobilizing rural poor households into Self Help Groups (SHGs) and nurturing them to engage in economic activities until they attain an appreciable increase in income, thereby emerging from abject poverty.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

India's steel sector records steady growth in May

India's steel sector records steady growth in May

'Very happy the way I batted,' says Shafali after match-winning knock against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Manchester on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women's T20 WC: 'Very happy the way I batted,' says Shafali after match-winning knock against Bangladesh

Adani Ports secures ‘BBB’ upgrade from S&P, matches India’s sovereign rating

Adani Ports secures ‘BBB’ upgrade from S&P, matches India’s sovereign rating

Indian youth team shows promise and vision at NBA Rising Stars Invitational at the OCBC Arena, Singapore. Photo credit: NBA Rising Stars

Indian youth team shows promise and vision at NBA Rising Stars Invitational

India's Ayushman Bharat model emerges as blueprint for nations seeking to build equitable health systems: Report

Ayushman Bharat emerges as blueprint for nations seeking to build equitable health systems: Report

From classrooms to digital space: China’s assimilation drive erases Mongolian culture (File Image)

From classrooms to digital space: China’s assimilation drive erases Mongolian culture

India emerges as ‘preferred partner’ for Seychelles in maritime security and climate resilience: Report (File Image)

India emerges as ‘preferred partner’ for Seychelles in maritime security and climate resilience: Report

Nepal mulls home detention with electronic monitoring for selected offenders (File Image)

Nepal mulls home detention with electronic monitoring for selected offenders

Shafali Verma's blazing fifty powers India to five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Women's T20 WC: Shafali's blazing fifty powers India to five-wicket win over Bangladesh

Gujarat expands statewide nursery network to drive large-scale afforestation push

Gujarat expands statewide nursery network to drive large-scale afforestation push