Jitin Prasada concludes Czech visit, pushes trade and investment ties

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, concluded his official visit to the Czech Republic on Thursday, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, the MoS held bilateral meetings with senior Czech leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek, his deputy Jan Sechter; and Deputy Foreign Minister Marie Chatardova.

The visit that was held between April 22 and April 23 at the invitation of the Czech government underscored India's commitment to deepening economic and strategic engagement with key European partners.

Moreover, the discussions focused on reviewing progress in economic cooperation and identifying new opportunities across priority sectors.

Union Minister Prasada has also co-chaired the 13th session of the India–Czech Republic Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation with Jan Sechter in Prague, where both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral economic ties and explored collaboration in emerging areas.

The protocol of the meeting was signed during the session, according to the Union government.

On the sidelines, Jitin Prasada inaugurated the India–Czech Business Forum and interacted with leading Czech industry representatives to promote trade and investment opportunities, while strengthening business-to-business linkages.

As part of the visit, he toured key industrial and technology facilities, including Skoda Transportation in Plzen, and held discussions with representatives of Skoda Auto, encouraging further investment in India's automobile sector.

He also visited research institutions such as the Czech Institute of Informatics, Robotics and Cybernetics in Prague and the ELI Beamlines facility in Dolni Brezany, focusing on collaboration in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and laser science.

According to the Union government, the visit has reflected growing economic convergence between India and the Czech Republic, with both sides seeking to translate political intent into stronger trade, investment and innovation partnerships.

--IANS

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