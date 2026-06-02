June 02, 2026 5:52 PM हिंदी

Jim Sarbh reveals what literature has of late caught his fancy

Jim Sarbh reveals what literature has of late caught his fancy

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor Jim Sarbh belongs to the rare breed of actors who are intellectually charged, and are aware of what’s happening around. The actor has spoken about the kind of art and literature that fuels his perspective, and thought-process.

Jim spoke with IANS along with his co-actors Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Namita Dubey during the promotions of his upcoming OTT show ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’, in Mumbai.

Talking about what has caught his fancy of late in the world of literature, the actor said, “I like to watch things I like. I like to read things I like. I like to spend some time with friends. I like to be around people whose thoughts and approach to life I really enjoy. And I can learn things from. It's like that”.

He further mentioned, “Currently I'm reading ‘The Confederacy of Dunces’. And ‘Me Talk Pretty One Day’ by David Sedaris. There's a show I really like at the moment called Widow's Bay on Apple TV. Highly encouraged”.

Meanwhile, the actor essays the role of Xerxes Desai, former managing director of Titan in his upcoming streaming series ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’. The series traces the remarkable rise of Titan through the eyes of Xerxes Desai. It has been adapted for screen from Vinay Kamath’s acclaimed book ‘Titan - India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand’. It presents a story inspired by the extraordinary journey behind one of India’s most iconic consumer brands.

The series is written by Karan Vyas, directed by Robbie Grewal, and is produced by Almighty Motion Pictures. It is set in pre-liberalised India, at a time when the country stood on the brink of economic and social change.

‘Made in India - A Titan Story’ set to stream on June 3, 2026 on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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