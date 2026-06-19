Jim Carrey, Ron Howard in talks for sequel to ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Los Angeles, June 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jim Carrey is set to reunite with Ron Howard as the sequel to ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ is in development.

The film was a smash hit that dominated the box office earning more than $350 million, reports ‘Variety’.

In addition to Jim Carrey, who starred as the Grinch, Howard is expected to return as director. Brian Grazer, the co-founder of Imagine with Howard, is expected to come back as a producer on the film.

As per ‘Variety’, the talks are underway with equal possibility of things going right and wrong. However if it moves forward, the sequel will have a script by Alec Berg, who is best known for his work on ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley’, as well as Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel.

All three men are vets of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’. Jim Carrey was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s and early aughts but has been less active in recent years. He is currently set to reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik in 2027’s ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’.

Jim Carrey has said he’d be open to returning as the Grinch before, though he noted that the intensive makeup process on the first film was off-putting and he wanted to use motion capture.

Jim Carrey told ComicBook.com, “Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch. The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process”.

“The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids’. And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world”, he added.

--IANS

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