October 23, 2026 9:02 PM हिंदी

Jiiva's 'Thagappan' to hit screens on December 24

Jiiva's 'Thagappan' to hit screens on December 24 (Photo: Jiiva/X)

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Director Ra. Venkat's upcoming family entertainer, 'Thagappan', featuring actor Jiiva in the lead, will hit screens on December 24 for Christmas this year, its makers announced on Friday.

Actor Jiiva, who shared the update on his X timeline, wrote, "எதையும் எதிர்ப்பான்…தகப்பன். #Thagappan is all set to hit the big screens on December 24!#XMassThagappan."

It may be recalled that shooting for the film had been wrapped up in August this year.

Taking to its social media timelines, Lark Studios, the production house producing the film had then said, "Every frame holds a feeling. Every moment carries a memory. #Thagappan Shooting Wrapped! The emotions begin soon in theatres. In Cinemas December 2026."

The makers also shared a video on the occasion with the entire unit screaming, "It's a wrap!."

Sources say that the film, which is set against a Madurai backdrop, will revolve around the bond between a dad and his son. It will look to highlight the significance of family relationships and human values, they added.

Recently, the makers had released the first look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. Lark Studios took to its social media timelines to share the first look poster of the film.

It wrote, "Everything is fair in a father’s love. Presenting the world #Thagappan !In Cinemas December 2026."

The unit has completed the shooting of the film in one go. Sources had, on an earlier occasion, said that several onlookers, who recently witnessed the canning of some crucial scenes, were moved by what they saw and went up to congratulate the unit.

Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead in this film, which will have music by Marshall Robinson. The film has cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by the very gifted Nagooran Ramachandran.

Art direction for the film is being handled by K B Nandhabalan while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Mahesh Mathew. Rithesh Selvaraj has designed the costumes in this film, which P Balakumar serving as its executive producer.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Kumar Kushagra added as cover after Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I (Ld)

Kumar Kushagra added as cover after Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I (Ld)

Mika Singh says Daler Mehndi wants controversy closed after CM Dhami’s apology, does not want it dragged further

Mika Singh says Daler Mehndi wants controversy closed after CM Dhami’s apology, does not want it dragged further

South Africa: IBSAMAR IX concludes as INS Tarkash completes port call at Simon’s Town

South Africa: IBSAMAR IX concludes as INS Tarkash completes port call at Simon’s Town

Goa Aces JA Racing’s Luviwe Sambudla dominates F4 Indian Championship round 3 to take points lead in the Indian Racing Festival 2026 at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Indian Racing Festival

Goa Aces JA Racing’s Luviwe Sambudla dominates F4 Indian Championship round 3 to take points lead

Inaugural India-Ethiopia army-to-army staff talks held in Pune

Inaugural India-Ethiopia army-to-army staff talks held in Pune

Mugen Rao's upcoming Tamil film titled 'Milo'; Title poster released! (Photo: Mugen Rao/X)

Mugen Rao's upcoming Tamil film titled 'Milo'; Title poster released!

1st ODI: ‘We were around 100 runs short,’ says Zimbabwe skipper Sibanda (Credit: X/BCCI Women)

1st ODI: ‘We were around 100 runs short,’ says Zimbabwe skipper Sibanda

Pratika Rawal’s ton, Shafali Verma’s 64 power India Women to nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe Women to victory in the first ODI in Vadodara on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

1st ODI: Rawal’s ton, Shafali’s 64 power India to nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe

India continues to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran despite flight disruptions (File image)

India continues to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran despite flight disruptions

Ram Gopal Varma compares real-life shooters in Tiger Shroff firing case to film casting

Ram Gopal Varma compares real-life shooters in Tiger Shroff firing case to film casting