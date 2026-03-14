Not dependent on loans anymore: Jharkhand farmers hail PM-KISAN scheme

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), March 14 (IANS) Farmers in Jharkhand who have been beneficiaries of the central government's flagship 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)' scheme thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being able to avail the financial assistance and carry out farming without being dependent on loans.

The PM-KISAN scheme, aims at providing financial assistance to all cultivable landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs. 6000 is transferred annually in three equal installments of Rs. 2000 directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the growers.

Amit Singh, a farmer in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, told IANS, "The Modi government has brought many schemes for farmers but the most beneficial is the PM-KISAN scheme. Things have changed a lot from what they used to be earlier. There are many schemes being brought for farmers by both the central and state governments. We are glad that the Prime Minister thinks about the farmers too."

He also spoke about how farmers face a lot of losses due to water shortage and other things, because of which their financial situation further weakens. "It is because of this scheme that we get help in the form of seeds, fertilisers and manure for farming."

Thanking the Prime Minister, Singh said, "I thank PM Modi for thinking about the people at the grassroot level, even the farmers. I also appeal that along with this, other schemes should also be brought by the government to help growers."

A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured the benefits of the scheme reach all the growers across the country without any involvement of middlemen, maintaining absolute transparency in registering and verifying beneficiaries.

Speaking to IANS, another farmer Arun Thakur, who is also a beneficiary of the scheme, said, "I receive Rs. 2,000, and with that money I carry out my farming work. It is very beneficial for us. It helps a lot in buying fertilisers and seeds, and we do not face any difficulty."

Emphasising that he doesn't need to take loans anymore, he said, "Now I don't have to take any loan to do farming. I get the money in my bank account and use it whenever necessary, for my farming needs."

Thakur further added, "It is a very good scheme and should keep benefitting farmers like this. We won't face any problems. I want to thank the Prime Minister for this."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi on Friday launched the distribution of the 22nd installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in Guwahati, Assam. Around Rs 19,000 crore was transferred to about 9.32 crore farmers across the country on PM Kisan Utsav Diwas.

--IANS

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