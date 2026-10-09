October 09, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

Jessica Chastain opens up on shocked reactions to her hair transformation

Jessica Chastain opens up on shocked reactions to her hair transformation

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain has spoken about the reaction that she received from strangers after her air transformation.

The actress shared that strangers treated her differently after she abandoned her trademark red hair for platinum blonde. She shared that some people were apparently surprised to discover her personality has not changed with her appearance.

The Oscar-winning actress, 49, discussed her transformation during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and shared that her new hairstyle has altered people’s expectations of her behaviour. Jessica debuted her new look at the US Open in September, and decided to dye her hair after wearing a blonde wig for her forthcoming Apple TV+ thriller ‘The Off Weeks’.

Jessica said, “When I’m a little bit sassier than normal, people look at me like, shocked. Like they expect me to be soft and demure”.

When the show host asked about her life as a blonde, the actress said, “I will say, we do have a lot of fun. No, I’ve always had a lot of fun. I just played a part where I had a very similar hair color in a wig, and so I guess I got to test drive the hair for a few months. And so I was like, alright, I’m going for it”.

The Apple TV+ production completed filming in the middle of 2026 and is undergoing post-production, although a release date has yet to be announced. The series marks another television project for Jessica, who previously starred in the HBO drama Scenes from a Marriage opposite Oscar Isaac, 47.

The actress also has ‘Other Mommy’ lined-up for release. The psychological horror film is directed by Rob Savage.

--IANS

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