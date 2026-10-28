October 28, 2026 8:06 PM हिंदी

Jessica Biel doesn’t want her elder one to become nepo baby

Jessica Biel doesn’t want her elder one to become nepo baby

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessica Biel is not keen on passing on the benefits of her career to her son. The actress has said that she "kind of wants to squash" her son's dream of being a musician and actor.

The 44-year-old actress had mixed feelings when 11-year-old Silas, who is her oldest child with husband Justin Timberlake.

He was offered the chance to be in her new film ‘Matchbox: The Movie’ because, while the youngster is very interested in following in the footsteps of his famous parents, she wants him to understand he has to work hard and not expect work "just because" of his family connections.

The actress recently spoke with Josh Smith on the ‘Great Chat Show’ podcast, she said, " I was talking to him, Silas, about, there are kids who work really hard, and they go to acting class, and they’re in theatre class, and they’re doing all the work. You can’t just take a part from that person just because you’re my son”.

She further mentioned, “Like, that’s not cool. We’re not doing that. So this is a special opportunity because it’s really teeny tiny. And, if you had a big monologue, I wouldn’t let him do it. You would have to earn that part because we’re not starting that. We’re not starting, ‘Oh, you just get handed a bunch of opportunities because you’re part of this family.’ Mm-mm, we’re not doing that”.

Jessica and Justin have worked hard to keep Silas and his 6 year-old brother Phinneas out of the public eye, but their eldest son's ambitions have made them tackle the subject a lot lately.

She went on, “We’ve talked about [the business we’re in] a lot. And it’s a constantly evolving conversation, you know? Our son Silas, who’s 11 now, who’s in the movie (Matchbox) at the end, he’s a DJ, he’s incredible (at) music, he’s doing such cool things with music, he just has that, right? He just has that innately and is interested in that”.

And also has this comedy streak and this theatrical kind of funny, silly quality. And he’s been talking to us about, yeah, wanting to be an actor. So, this is coming up a lot”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Cyclone ‘Arnab’ claims four lives, leaves trail of destruction in coastal Andhra (Roundup)

Cyclone Arnab claims four lives, leaves trail of destruction in coastal Andhra (Roundup)

Siddharth says 'thank you for been born' as wife Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates her birthday

Siddharth says 'thank you for been born' as wife Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates her birthday

Josephine Nkomo urges Zimbabwe Women to stay positive after India tour ends winless after their defeat to the hosts in the ODI series in Vadodara on Wednesday. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket Women

3rd ODI: Nkomo urges Zimbabwe to stay positive after winless India tour

Smriti Mandhana hails bowlers after India Women sweep Zimbabwe Women 3-0 in series at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

3rd ODI: Smriti hails bowlers after India sweep Zimbabwe 3-0 in series

WPL 2027 auction: Got Kamalini cheaper than we thought, says GG coach Klinger

WPL 2027 auction: Got Kamalini cheaper than we thought, says GG coach Klinger

Talks ongoing with Ukrainian govt to secure release of Indian national in custody: MEA (File image)

Talks ongoing with Ukrainian govt to secure release of Indian national in custody: MEA

WPL 2027 auction: ‘At any cost is the right answer’, says UPW’s Waingankar on landing Molineux

WPL 2027 auction: ‘At any cost is the right answer’, says UPW’s Waingankar on landing Molineux

Mumbai Indians sign Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal as most uncapped players go unsold in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 players auction in Kochi on Wednesday. Photo credit: WPL

WPL 2027 auction: MI sign Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal as most uncapped players go unsold

Terror financing, cross-border terrorism need to be held accountable: MEA on FATF meeting (File image)

Terror financing, cross-border terrorism need to be held accountable: MEA on FATF meeting

MLC results show Rahul Gandhi has little reason to celebrate as ‘face’ of anti-BJP bloc (Photo: IANS)

MLC results show Rahul Gandhi has little reason to celebrate as ‘face’ of anti-BJP bloc