Jeremy Renner celebrates fan-forged friendships with ‘Avengers’: We have always had something to celebrate

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner took a trip down memory lane with his “Avengers” friends, including Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, among others, sharing in both the good and bad times.

Looking back on the friendships forged along the way, Renner took to Instagram to express gratitude to fans for being part of the journey, which has now led to what he described as the “biggest movie of all time”.

“We have always had something to celebrate throughout the years…. The good and the bad. A Throwback today to celebrate all of the fans that forged these friendships, a shared life, and now the biggest movie of all time. Thank you all for sharing this with us !! We love you,” Renner wrote as the caption alongside two pictures featuring the cast of “Avengers”.

Avengers: Infinity War released in 2018. In the film, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to stop Thanos from collecting the six powerful Infinity Stones as part of his quest to kill half of all life in the universe.

A year later came Avengers: Endgame. In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies attempt to reverse Thanos's actions in Infinity War, which erased half of all life in the universe.

The “Avengers: Endgame Encore” released in theaters on September 25 featuring new footage and an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday.

Talking about Avengers: Doomsday, the film, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, features an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom.

Renner began his career by appearing in independent films such as Dahmer and Neo Ned, then in supporting roles in bigger films, such as S.W.A.T. and 28 Weeks Later.

--IANS

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