Jeremy Allen White lauds U.K. for prohibiting social media for kids under 16

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jeremy Allen White is lauding the U.K. government for capping the age for social media usage.

The media industry is facing a social reckoning. After mounting scrutiny of social media’s impact on young users, the U.K. announced that it would move forward with a ban on children under 16 using apps such as TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube, reports ‘Variety’.

The news arrived just days after the first trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ dropped online.

As per ‘Variety’, the film, like its predecessor, takes aim at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, this time focusing on allegations that Facebook ignored internal warnings about the platform’s effects on young users and mental health.

Jeremy Allen White, the star of the hit Hulu series ‘The Bear’, spent five seasons portraying the extraordinary anxieties associated with running a kitchen. After the show ends this summer, his next project, ‘The Social Reckoning’, tackles the root of the problem. At the final season’s premiere in lower Manhattan, the star praised the decision as a “great” step forward.

The actor told ‘Variety’, “It’s remarkable how addictive this stuff is. I think there needs to be a correction. It’s never going to go away, but I do think there needs to be boundaries or guidelines at a certain point. And I hope there is some kind of slide back into more of an analog approach in life. Because this is all moving very fast and it’s a little scary”.

Jeremy, a father of two, said his children (ages 7 and 5) don’t have their own phones or iPads, though they occasionally “mess around” with his or their mother’s devices. He earlier he said that when it comes to his kids adopting social media, he wants to “keep them away from it as long as (he) can”.

‘The Bear’ continues to resonate because of its visceral portrayal of anxiety, capturing the feeling with a level of intensity and realism.

--IANS

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