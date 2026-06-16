Jennifer Lopez recalls ‘horrible' moment a cricket crawled up her neck during concert

Los Angeles, Jun 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the viral moment when a large cricket landed on her mid-performance in Kazakhstan in 2025.

Lopez spoke about the incident on the SmartLess podcast co-hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. She recalled singing a song in Spanish when the unexpected visitor landed on her neck in Almaty, Kazakhstan, reports people.com.

"It was like the slow moment in the show, you know," the "On the Floor" singer said.

She added: "Usually, I'm dancing around and doing the choreography and like a bikini and a g-string and whipping my hair around and it's a good time."

Lopez recalled it being "really quiet" with "just a spotlight" on her and that she had been seeing "little bugs" throughout the night.

"And so everything is dark except for me and I'm singing," Lopez continued.

"And as I'm singing, the audience starts screaming. And usually they do react in this moment because I stop and it's a slow song."

Lopez remembered a choreographed "dramatic pause" during the song where fans occasionally applaud her, but was caught off guard by "a lot of screaming."

"I was like, 'what's happening?'" she said.

"And I'm just there and this huge bug is just crawling up my neck and I feel it."

She recalled that she "stayed really still" to finish the last line of the song before she could react to the large insect.

Lopez quipped that the bug was so big it looked like a helicopter when it eventually flew toward the light.

"But that was crazy, it was kind of horrible," Lopez added.

"Like if I would have known it was that, I probably (would have been_ screaming and yelling."

The insect incident occurred during an August 2025 show on Lopez's Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour.

"It was tickling me," Lopez said to fans in front of her at the time, before continuing to perform.

In video footage of the moment shared online by Lopez's official fan account, the caption joked, "Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for Kiss of the Cricket Woman … on stage … in real time.."

--IANS

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