Jennifer Lawrence recollects pulling off daredevil stunts for ‘The Hunger Games’

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has shared that she somewhere had a feeling that her iconic film ‘The Hunger Games’ would be a hit.

She shared that filming some of its most daring stunts came with serious risks but she was game for it given her gut feeling about the project.

The 36-year-old actress, who stars as Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise, recently looked back on the film that started it all and the stunts she pulled off to make it a success.

She appeared on the latest episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast during the press tour of her upcoming film ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ film.

She said, “There was a scene where I’m running down a mountain and there are, like, fireballs being fired at me and none of it was CGI”.

While acting out some of the movements, the actress recollected how “everything really was exploding and catching on fire”.

She further mentioned, “If you strayed away from your trail, which is not clear because if they, you know, put red tape or something you’ll see it. So you just kind of have a general idea of, like, where to go and like if you’re wrong you will blow up”.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the actress opened up about the “unbelievable” reunion as she’s set to reprise her role more than a decade later alongside Josh Hutcherson, who played Katniss’ love interest Peeta in the original series, and Woody Harrelson as their mentor Haymitch.

She shared, “It was so emotional. Josh (Hutcherson) and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful”.

The Silver Linings Playbook star went on to describe the nostalgic feeling. “It was so crazy because it was the same crew,” Lawrence said. “It was the same camera guys, the same AD who I’ve worked with a million times too because I love him, and Josh and Woody”, she added.

--IANS

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