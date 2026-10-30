October 30, 2026 4:38 AM हिंदी

Jennifer Lawrence 'came down hard' after extra crew members were on set for nude scene

Jennifer Lawrence 'came down hard' after extra crew members were on set for nude scene

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence knows how to set firm boundaries. The actress said that she made it very clear that she is not happy with the presence of the unauthorised crew members who were present on set during a nude scene.

The actress shared that she "came down hard" on the crew. The 36 year-old star has insisted being "malleable" is "part of the job", including her dramatic hairstyle change for ‘Die My Love’, but there comes a time when she is ready to put her foot down to protect herself and others in the film industry.

She recently appeared on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, where she said, “There was an instance on set where crew members who were not approved when I was doing nudity were on set. I came down hard on it, purely because if we are not setting that principle, then what on earth is going to happen to an 18-year-old unknown when she shows up and there’s people on set who are not approved (to be there)? She’s going to be in a position of, ‘Do I say something and get a reputation for being difficult, or do I let these people that I’m not comfortable seeing me naked see me naked?’ It was important to me to explain that to the people why that was not okay”.

Jennifer previously explained that she wanted to give director Lynne Ramsay, 56, "total freedom artistically" for Die My Love.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the actress opened up about the “unbelievable” reunion as she’s set to reprise her role in 'The Hunger Games' franchise more than a decade later alongside Josh Hutcherson, who played Katniss’ love interest Peeta in the original series, and Woody Harrelson as their mentor Haymitch.

She shared, “It was so emotional. Josh (Hutcherson) and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful”.

The Silver Linings Playbook star went on to describe the nostalgic feeling. “It was so crazy because it was the same crew,” Lawrence said. “It was the same camera guys, the same AD who I’ve worked with a million times too because I love him, and Josh and Woody”, she added.

--IANS

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