June 21, 2026 10:03 AM हिंदी

Jennifer Aniston remembers ‘Friends’ director James Burrows: ‘He was a father figure to me’

Jennifer Aniston remembers ‘Friends’ director James Burrows: ‘He was a father figure to me’

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her role of Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, is remembering the director of the show, James Burrows, who passed away recently at the age of 85.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures with the director, and some fun moments from the sets of her show.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Oh boy. Papa Burrows. The hardest thing about writing this is that you spent a lifetime making people feel loved, and now it feels impossible to put all of that love into a few paragraphs. He called us his ‘kids’,’ Where are the kids? Let’s see if the kids can make the joke work’. No pressure”.

The actress further mentioned that the director spoiled her and her fellow actors on the show. He also taught her the value of love and respect.

“His own incredible children were generous enough to share him with all of us who were lucky enough to experience his unicorn presence. He was a father figure to me. He always checked in on me. He worried about me, celebrated me, taught me, guided me, and held me through the hardest times and the best of times. He spoiled us rotten. Most of all, he taught us, the kids, how important it is to love and respect one another. To take care of each other. To have each other’s backs and support each other, no matter what. And we did just that. I miss your voice. I miss your laugh. I miss your brilliance. Wherever you are, I hope someone is asking, ‘Where are the kids?’”, she added.

--IANS

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