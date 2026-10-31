Jenna Dewan wishes her ‘love’ Steve Kazee on b’day: You are our everything

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Hollywood star Actress Jenna Dewan shared a birthday wish for her partner Steve Kazee, showcasing gratitude for the beautiful family they have created together and celebrating the love, laughter and little moments they share.

Dewan took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring Kazee and said that her biggest wish was for him to feel how deeply loved he is.

She wrote in the caption section: “Happy birthday to my love I love doing this life with you. I love the beautiful family we’ve created and all the little moments that make up our days. You are our home.”

Dewan, who was previously with Channing Tatum, mentioned: “I know I’ve told you this countless times, but I have never met anyone like you… You have such a rare, beautiful, authentic heart and soul that feels everything so deeply. I love your creativity and the way your mind works. I love how much you make me laugh constantly and all the ways you see the world that are so uniquely you.”

The actress then shared that they have been through so much life together.

“We’ve been through so much life together, and I think one of the most beautiful things about love is how it keeps growing and changing as we do. I’m so grateful for all of it and for the life we get to share,” Dewan added.

She added: “My biggest wish for you this year is that you feel just how deeply loved you are. That life surprises you in the best ways and that you find more peace and joy in every day. You deserve all of it. We love you so much. You are our everything!! Happy birthday!!!”

Dewan started her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, and later worked with artists including Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Missy Elliott.

She is known for her role as Nora Clark in the 2006 film Step Up. She has also starred on the short-lived series The Playboy Club and had a recurring role in the series American Horror Story: Asylum.

She portrayed Freya Beauchamp on the Lifetime series Witches of East End, Lucy Lane in Supergirl and Superman & Lois. Dewan has hosted the reality television shows World of Dance and Flirty Dancing. Since 2021, she has appeared in a supporting role in The Rookie.

--IANS

dc/