Jay-Z tells wants to 'question everything' in AI age

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Rapper Jay-Z has all his hands on the deck in the age of AI. The rapper is highly skeptical of content available on social media.

He has also urged fans to "question everything" in the age of AI. The 56-year-old rap star warned of the dangers of AI technology, after social media trolls claimed he couldn’t sell tickets or that the audio quality was bad during his two-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The rapper, who is married to fellow Grammy-winning star Beyonce, told the crowd, "Y’all gotta be very aware of what’s going on in the world, right? People will tell you that nobody was in here tonight, but you got eyes, you can see. People will tell you that the music wasn’t great, but you got ears. You gotta understand, you gotta question everything”.

He further mentioned, "In this world of AI and everything … it’s been going on forever. We called it propaganda before. But now, with the technology caught up and these people could trick, a lot of tricknology … It’s called artificial intelligence because it’s mimicking you guys. It’s mimicking us. "We got real intelligence, not artificial intelligence”.

Jay reaffirmed his sentiment later in the show. The chart-topping rap star said, "Make sure you question everything. You feel. Machines are learning you. You tell ’em your swag, you tell ’em your name, you tell ’em the thing and it mimics you. It can’t be you. It could never be you, so question everything, especially in this days and age. Y’all feel me?".

Meanwhile, Jay is set to perform the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

--IANS

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