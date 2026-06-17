Jay Bhanushali says 'so cute' as ex-wife Mahhi Vij dances with daughter Tara on 'Bole Chudiyan'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Mahhi Vij was seen enjoying a fun dancing session with her daughter Tara in her latest social media post. The adorable mother and daughter duo were seen grooving on 'Bole Chudiyan' from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

Mahhi and Tara flaunted their graceful steps in the video captioned "Real happiness is dancing through life with my daughter (sic)", followed by a red heart and sparkle emoji.

Mahhi's ex-husband and Tara's father, actor Jay Bhanushali, cheered for the two in the comment section.

He commented, "so cute", along with some tears of joy emojis.

For those who do not know, Mahhi and Jay announced their separation after 14 years of marriage in January this year.

Revealing their decision to go their separate ways, they published a joint statement emphasizing that they have decided to choose peace over drama. They added that they continue to respect and support each other despite having different life paths now.

In May, Jay was seen supporting Mahhi's decision to bid adieu to the show "Seher Hone Ko Hai".

Mahhi had written an emotional note on her official Insta handle, saying, "Today, as I bid goodbye to this role, this room, and the journey that became such a significant part of my life, I leave behind countless memories that I will cherish forever. Every scene, every emotion, and every moment spent bringing this character to life has been truly special".

Expressing her gratitude for all the love she received for her character Kausar, she added, "As I move forward, I carry these beautiful memories with me. And yes, I will miss Kausar dearly. Thank you for the love, the trust, and for being a part of this incredible chapter of my life.” goodbye."

Jay went on to express his support by dropping a couple of clapping hands emojis in the comment section.

--IANS

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